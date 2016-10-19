Daesh could use chemical weapons to counter the Iraqi-led offensive in Mosul as the terrorist organisation continues to lose ground in its last major stronghold, US officials said.

The operation – which involves Iraqi government troops, the US military, local militias and Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces – has entered its third day.

A Reuters report quoted US officials as saying that Daesh could use chemical weapons to repel the offensive. Although, they added, Daesh's ability to develop such weapons is highly limited.

"Given ISIL's (Daesh) reprehensible behaviour and flagrant disregard for international standards and norms, this event is not surprising," an official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

US President Barack Obama has already said it would be a "difficult fight."

"Mosul will be a difficult fight and there will be advances and setbacks," Obama said on Tuesday at a White House event.

The US said that while it expects Daesh to use chemical warfare, the group has only a limited ability to develop chemical weapons.

US forces said they found a sulphur mustard agent on Daesh munition fragments in a previously undisclosed incident on October 5.