A gunman, reportedly in an Afghan army uniform, shot dead two American advisers and wounded three on Wednesday near a base outside the Afghan capital before being killed himself, officials said.

The deaths included one soldier and one civilian, while another American soldier and two civilians were injured and in stable condition, the US military command in Kabul said.

"The two individuals were killed during an attack near a coalition base by an unknown assailant, who was later killed," it said in a statement.

"They were conducting duties as part of the larger Nato mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security services."

The lone gunman opened fire while the Americans were at the gate of an Afghan military ammunition supply depot near Camp Moreshead outside Kabul, said a US official.