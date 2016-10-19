Turkish police shot dead a suspected Daesh terrorist believed to be planning a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkey has been a target of suicide attacks since the rise of Daesh in neighbouring Iraq and Syria. In the most recent attack in August, nearly 60 victims were killed in Gaziantep when a bomber blew himself up at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Explosives were found in the suspect's home by bomb and crime scene investigation teams.