Turkish police shoot dead suspected Daesh suicide bomber
Bomb and crime scene investigation teams found scores of explosives in the suspect's home.
The suspect refused to surrender and was shot dead in the ensuing gunfight. / TRT World and Agencies
October 19, 2016

Turkish police shot dead a suspected Daesh terrorist believed to be planning a suicide bomb attack in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported on Wednesday.

Turkey has been a target of suicide attacks since the rise of Daesh in neighbouring Iraq and Syria. In the most recent attack in August, nearly 60 victims were killed in Gaziantep when a bomber blew himself up at an outdoor wedding ceremony.

Explosives were found in the suspect's home by bomb and crime scene investigation teams.

Ankara Anti-Terror Branch teams tracked the suspect to the ninth floor of a building on the outskirts of the city. The suspect reportedly refused the police's call to surrender, opening fire, and was shot dead in the ensuing gunfight.

The Ankara governor's office issued a warning on Monday of potentially imminent terrorist attacks by Daesh, with authorities cancelling all mass gatherings in the city until November 30.

