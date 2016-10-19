Several people sustained injuries after a police van rammed into baton-wielding protesters outside the US embassy in the Philippine capital Manila on Wednesday.

The protesters had gathered to call for an end to the presence of US troops in the country and to support President Rodrigo Duterte's statements in favour of a foreign policy independent of the US.

"There was absolutely no justification (for the police violence)," said Renato Reyes, secretary general of Bayan (Nation) – a left-wing activist group.

"Even as the president avowed an independent foreign policy, Philippine police forces still act as running dogs of the US," Reyes added.

Police arrested 29 people at the rally, while at least 10 were taken to a hospital after being hit by the police van, he said.

However, Chief Inspector Arsenio Riparip, one of the officers overseeing the incident, said a total of 23 protesters were arrested after they broke through the line of police securing the embassy's gates.

"We had to disperse them. They started it. They were trying to enter the embassy," said Riparip.

"We had to use tear gas. They overpowered our policemen."

Police used tear gas and truncheons to try to disperse hundreds of people who had gathered to show support for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's recent comments that he wanted to loosen his nation's ties with the US.