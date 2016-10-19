POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Samsung may face class action lawsuit over Note 7
The recall of 2.5 million Note 7s following numerous reports of the phones catching fire could be one of the costliest product safety failures in tech history.
Samsung last week permanently ended sales of the fire-prone Note 7 smartphone less than two months after its launch. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Samsung Electronics' US unit faces a possible class action lawsuit by buyers of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone who were unable to use their devices after an application was filed in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

The company recalled 2.5 million Note 7s in early September after reports of units catching fire. The lawsuit initiated by three customers seeks to represent a nationwide class in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California.

Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker and the defect could be one of the costliest failures of product safety in tech history.

The smartphone giant last week stopped sales of the Note 7 less than two months after it was launched.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
