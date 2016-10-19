Samsung Electronics' US unit faces a possible class action lawsuit by buyers of the Galaxy Note 7 smartphone who were unable to use their devices after an application was filed in a federal court in Newark, New Jersey.

The company recalled 2.5 million Note 7s in early September after reports of units catching fire. The lawsuit initiated by three customers seeks to represent a nationwide class in Nevada, Pennsylvania and California.

Samsung is the world's top smartphone maker and the defect could be one of the costliest failures of product safety in tech history.