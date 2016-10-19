WORLD
3 MIN READ
Super Typhoon Haima threatens millions in Philippines
The category 5 storm could cause flooding, landslides and storm surges of up to five meters. It is the second storm to batter the country in the past week.
Super Typhoon Haima threatens millions in Philippines
This October 17, 2016 NASA handout image shows Typhoon Sarika (L) approaching southern China and Vietnam, followed closely by Typhoon Haima. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 19, 2016

Philippines are ordering evacuations of their northern coastal, low-lying and mountainous areas as Super Typhoon Haima heads toward the country on Wednesday.

The typhoon is the strongest to hit the country in three years and is set to make landfall by midnight local time. It is the fourth storm to hit the region in the past month. Over the weekend, Typhoon Sarika killed two people and left thousands homeless.

"The typhoon is very strong and destructive because of its large diameter," said Rene Paciente, assistant weather services chief at the weather bureau.

As a category 5 storm - the highest rating a storm can get - is expected to cause flooding, landslides, and waves of up to five meters (16.5 ft), the weather bureau said.

More than 10 million people across the northern parts of the Philippines' main island of Luzon will be affected, according to the government's disaster risk management agency.

Recommended

Ahead of the arrival of the storm some flights and classes have been suspended, while the Philippine Coast Guard has banned sea travel and fishing.

Nevertheless, the areas directly in Haima's path are not densely populated and are well-drilled in storm preparations.

Haima was forecast to pass over Luzon on Thursday, then track towards southern Hong Kong and southern China.

In 2013, Super Typhoon Haiyan struck the central Philippines, killing at least 6,000 people.

Two weeks ago Hurrican Matthew, a category 4 storm, battered Haiti, killing over 1,000 people and leaving thousands displaced.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries