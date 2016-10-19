Philippines are ordering evacuations of their northern coastal, low-lying and mountainous areas as Super Typhoon Haima heads toward the country on Wednesday.

The typhoon is the strongest to hit the country in three years and is set to make landfall by midnight local time. It is the fourth storm to hit the region in the past month. Over the weekend, Typhoon Sarika killed two people and left thousands homeless.

"The typhoon is very strong and destructive because of its large diameter," said Rene Paciente, assistant weather services chief at the weather bureau.

As a category 5 storm - the highest rating a storm can get - is expected to cause flooding, landslides, and waves of up to five meters (16.5 ft), the weather bureau said.

More than 10 million people across the northern parts of the Philippines' main island of Luzon will be affected, according to the government's disaster risk management agency.