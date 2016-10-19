People in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa took the streets on Wednesday to protest against President Joseph Kabila's plan to extend his term in office by postponing this year's parliamentary election to April 2018.

The main opposition Union of Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party called for a general strike last week in the capital Kinshasa to protest the decision.

Kabila's second and final term comes to an end on December 20. The constitution prevents him from seeking a third term.

According to the UDPS, the deal is a "flagrant violation" of the constitution and the strikes aim to show Kabila "the yellow card."