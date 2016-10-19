If there is an exodus from the Syrian city of Aleppo, at least one million people could flee to Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

The opposition-held eastern Aleppo is currently besieged by the Syrian regime. Aleppo province shares a border with Turkey's southern Gaziantep and Kilis provinces.

"God forbid, if an exodus starts in Aleppo at least one million people will come to Turkey. I am sorry but we cannot pay the price for this," Erdogan said in a meeting with local administrators.

"Those who are triggering this on purpose must sit at the table with Turkey to discuss this," he continued.

His comments came a day after he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Aleppo in a phone call.

The two leaders discussed an agreement on removing Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, an Al Qaeda breakaway group formerly known as the Nusra Front, from Aleppo and achieving peace for the people in the city.