At least eight people have been killed, houses destroyed and giant trees uprooted after Typhoon Haima struck the Phillipines late on Wednesday, said officials on Thursday.

Haima is considered the most powerful typhoon to ever hit the country. It is also the second typhoon to hit the northern Philippines a week after Sarika struck on Sunday.

"We have received several reports of roofs that were ripped off because of strong winds," said Mina Marasigan, spokeswoman at the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

But with authorities in many devastated areas still unable to report back because of power and communication lines being cut, the death toll was expected to rise.

Authorities said Haima roared across mountain and farming communities of the northern regions overnight and caused landslides that buried at least four people.

By Thursday morning it had passed over the western edge of Luzon and into the South China Sea, heading towards southern China.