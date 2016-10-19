On the third day of the offensive to retake Mosul from Daesh, residents of surrounding villages began arriving at a reception centre set up to receive the first people fleeing territory until now held by the terrorist group.

Over 600 people arrived at the camp in the early morning hours on Wednesday, some having walked as much as eight hours in total darkness from Hawija and Gayyara, on the outskirts of Mosul. Crammed into already at-capacity facilities, they join approximately 30,000 residents of the sprawling camp in Degaba, set up in October 2015 to house those displaced from nearly a third of Iraq's territory overtaken by Daesh. Unable to return home, they now live like refugees in their own country.

A long lunch line winds through the camp, leading to aid workers who shovel cooked rice and bean soup into plastic plates held by hungry hands. Aside from security guards and a handful of assistants, there are few hands available to tend to the needs of the new arrivals, who left with little more than the clothes on their back. They are mostly left to fend for themselves to find a place of their own to settle in the camp.

The United Nations estimates it has the capacity to receive 45–60,000 people fleeing villages in close proximity to Mosul, but has not yet seen a massive outflux of people. Only 7,500 tent shelters are available, and most are already occupied, the manager of Degaba camp, Ahmad Abdu, told TRT World. As many as one million people are expected to be displaced by continued fighting.