The third and final US presidential debate between Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, and her Republican rival Donald Trump ended with a clear call to US voters from Chris Wallace, the debate moderator:

"Now, the decision is up to you."

But Trump has made it clear that he doesn't think that's the case.

In fact, when asked whether he would accept the election outcome, Trump – who has spent the last few weeks claiming the election might be rigged in favour of his opponent – gave a noncommittal response:

"I will tell you at the time … I'll keep you in suspense."

Clinton called the real estate magnate-turned-reality star's response "horrifying," but in many ways it was very much in keeping with an election that has become a national nightmare for many in the United States.

It may not be right, but in this instance, a possible unwillingness to accept the peaceful transition of power is not surprising for an election that has been plagued by name calling, numerous accusations of sexual abuse, the rehashing of the sex scandals of former President Bill Clinton and even a threat by Trump to jail Clinton.

Scorched earth

If Trump doesn't accept the results of the November 8 polls, the already divisive rhetoric around the election could stretch out for several days, weeks, or even months.

Both candidates still suffer from historically low favourability ratings – well below the 50 percent, as of October 17.

Some election watchers say Trump – who currently has a favourability rating of 31 percent – is engaging in a two-pronged scorched earth tactic.

One-half of that approach is to claim the system is rigged against him and that: "Millions of people are registered to vote that shouldn't be."

The other is to depress Democratic turnout by bringing up the faults of Clinton and her husband, himself a two-term president rocked by allegations of corruption and sexual abuse.