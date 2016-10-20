Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos will visit Northern Ireland next month to learn about its peace process which might help him end his country's conflict with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the Colombian embassy said on Thursday.

Santos won this year's Nobel Peace Prize for the peace deal he has signed with FARC rebels to end the five-decade conflict in which at least 220,000 people have died.

However, he is struggling to implement the deal as Colombians rejected it in a referendum this month.

The embassy said that Santos' visit is due to Northern Ireland's "importance as a model of peace and reconciliation."

Northern Ireland was riven by 30 years of conflict between Unionists who are mostly Protestants and Irish nationalists who are mostly Catholics.

The conflict began in 1968 when the Catholic community stepped up a campaign for equal rights and the end of discrimination by the unionist government.