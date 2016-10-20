A three-day ceasefire in war-torn Yemen took effect late on Wednesday, under a UN plan.

It is the sixth ceasefire since March last year in the country, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's forces – backed by a Saudi-led coalition – have been battling Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the country's capital Sanaa.

Yemen has been ravaged by a civil war since late 2014, when the rebels overran Sanaa and a number of other provinces, forcing Hadi and his government to temporarily flee abroad to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in March last year to push the Houthis out of Sanaa and restore Hadi's authority in the capital.

The coalition said it would respect the three-day cessation of hostilities, provided the Houthis allow aid supplies to reach combat areas and don't cause problems along Yemen's border with Saudi Arabia.

Shortly before the truce, the rebels' military spokesman, General Sharaf Lokman, said they would respect the ceasefire as long as "the enemy" also abided by it on land, sea and air.

However, he urged his fighters to be ready to retaliate against "all aggression."