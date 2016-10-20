The Turkish military said on Thursday that 21 militants were killed in an area close to the Iraqi border during land and air operations against PKK targets.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU, has relaunched its decades-old armed campaign in the country in July of last year. Over 700 security force members have been killed during the conflict so far, while around 8,000 terrorists were killed or apprehended.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said two Turkish soldiers were also killed and five wounded during the air and land operations in Cukurca, a mountainous district in the southeastern province of Hakkari.

The injured soldiers were rushed to the hospitals in the region.