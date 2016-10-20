A North Korean intermediate-range missile test failed immediately after launch early on Thursday, the US and South Korean militaries have said.

Shortly before the launch, US and South Korean top officials reached an agreement in Washington on strengthening their military and diplomatic cooperation against the North's nuclear and missile programmes, which are not in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

"We strongly condemn the North's continued illegal acts of provocation," South Korea's joint chiefs of staff said in a statement.

Japan was also swift to condemn the launch, saying that it would formally protest through its embassy in China's capital Beijing.