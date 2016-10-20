Russia has deployed several warships on an eyebrow-raising voyage along western Europe towards Syria.

The ships are due to cross the English Channel before entering the Mediterranean through the Strait of Gibraltar. European naval forces, already on the edge due to strained ties with Russia over the war in Syria, have been watching the fleet closely since they set sail from the Barents Sea on Saturday.

Norway on Wednesday released pictures taken by surveillance aircraft of the fleet sailing in international waters towards Scotland.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, a NATO diplomat said that all of Russia's Northern Fleet and most of its Baltic Fleet were included "in the largest surface deployment since the end of the Cold War."

According to Russian media, the fleet includes Russia's only aircraft-carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, which is carrying fighter jet, and the Soviet-era nuclear-powered battle cruiser Pyotr Velikiy, or Peter the Great. Anti-submarine warships and support ships are also included.

It is unclear why Russia is sending its only aircraft-carrier to the eastern Mediterranean to take part in operations in support of Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria, considering that Russia already has access to airbases in regime-controlled territories.

The Admiral Kuznetsov ship is relatively small and has been dismissed by experts as a "piece of junk" that is likely to get damaged on the long, expensive voyage.

Dmitry Gorenburg, a senior research scientist at Harvard's Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies, told the Washington Examiner that the aircraft-carrier "pretty much always goes out with a tugboat."

"On several of its most recent voyages, it's had to put into port to have its boiler worked on," he said.