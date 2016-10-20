The South China Sea arbitration case will "take the back seat" during talks with China, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday in Beijing,

The outspoken president of the Philippines added that he would wait for the Chinese to bring up the dispute rather than doing so himself.

Duterte arrived in Beijing on Tuesday with at least 200 top business people to pave the way for what he calls a new commercial alliance, amid deteriorating ties with longtime ally the United States.

The effort to engage China, months after the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled over South China Sea disputes in favour of the Philippines, marks a reversal in Philippine foreign policy since Duterte took office on June 30.

China refused to participate in the arbitration case or recognise its findings.

Speaking to reporters at his hotel, Duterte described the judgment as a "piece of paper".

"It would not be in keeping with courtesy and goodwill if I am the one to open it," he said. "And you will say, will it take a back seat? Of course, it has to take the back seat."

China has welcomed the shift in tone that has added to strains between the Philippines and the United States, even as Duterte has vowed not to surrender any sovereignty to Beijing.

Duterte said on Sunday he would raise the arbitral ruling, and vowed not to deviate from the tribunal's award.

Speaking in Beijing, Duterte said he did not want to make any "hard impositions" on the South China Sea, and would wait for Chinese President Xi Jinping to raise the subject.

"I have to be courteous and I have to wait for your president to mention it in passing for me to respond," he said.

"It is in the broader outline of talks that we have agreed. But as a matter of courtesy, and the oriental way, we will always wait because I am a visitor. I cannot destroy the goodwill just by blurting out something."

Strong ties with China, others