An alleged supporter of the Daesh terrorist organisation was killed in Indonesia after he stabbed three policemen in Tangerang, on the outskirts of the country's capital Jakarta, police said on Thursday.

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population, and authorities are increasingly concerned about a possible growth of radicalism driven by a new generation of extremists inspired by Daesh.

Police said that the 22-year-old attacker also threw a pipe bomb which failed to explode, before being shot and later dying from his wounds.

The policemen injured in the incident were being treated in hospital.

A large Daesh sticker and a second pipe bomb were found at the scene, police said.

"We suspect the perpetrator is a Daesh sympathiser," national police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said.