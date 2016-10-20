Culture activist Ondrej Kobza decided to honour two goats at his rooftop community garden and cafe opening ceremony at the roof of Prague's famous Lucerna Palace.

The city-centre's landmark lower floors hold the Czech Republic's oldest cinema, a theatre, a music venue, restaurants and an ornate shopping arcade.

"I brought the goats ... to have an atmosphere of the farm here, to communicate the idea that roofs should get green," said the project's manager, activist Ondrej Kobza.