South Africa has decided to withdraw from the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC) because the court's rules are "in conflict and inconsistent with'' the country's diplomatic immunity law, South African Justice Minister Michael Masutha said on Friday.

South Africa said a year ago that it planned to leave the ICC after its government was criticised for ignoring a court order to arrest Sudanese President Omar Hassan Al-Bashir, who is accused of genocide and war crimes, when he visited in June last year.

Masutha said a bill to repeal South Africa's adoption of the ICC's Rome Statute would soon be brought to the parliament.

"A difficult choice had to be made," Masutha said at a news conference.

South Africa's decision came over growing concerns about the court's credibility. African countries have accused the ICC of unfairly targeting Africans, saying only African people have been convicted in ICC trials so far.

However, local media published a leaked document on Thursday which was signed by South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.