Irish sprinter Steven Colvert no longer believes science is right all the time.

He was a national champion who wanted to compete in the Olympics, but a routine test to check if he was using drugs to cheat came out positive.

That was two years ago. The sporting world blacklisted him and he was suspended.

This month, a group of Norwegian researchers found that the result of lab tests of his urine sample might have been incorrect.

"I suppose science is not always black and white," he told TRT World. "Even the best scientists in the world can get it wrong."

WADA, the international organisation that goes after athletes who use performance-enhancing drugs to cheat, has yet to absolve Colvert from wrongdoing.

The video below goes into more detail on Colvert's case:

Colvert is just one of many athletes who have come forward in recent years with complaints against WADA, which is seeking to double its size using funding from the private sector as it takes over the role of national anti-doping authorities in various countries

It's the first time that WADA, established in 1999 after a barrage of sporting scandals, has sought private funding.

Up until recent it had relied on contributions from governments to meets its day-to-day expenses, which include the cost of testing athletes' blood and urine.

But its testing procedures are under scrutiny.

A history of controversial decisions

While doping scandals involving famous athletes such as tennis star Maria Sharapova and cyclist Lance Armstrong have rocked the sporting world, there are lesser-known incidents where athletes have been wrongly accused of taking performance boosting drugs.

Andreea Madalina Raducan, a former Romanian gymnast, was stripped of her gold medal soon after the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

She was suspended for taking a stimulant, pseudoephedrine, an ingredient of many anti-cold medicines.

She was only 16-years-old at the time and took pills containing the chemical on advice of her team's doctor in order to fight a common cold.

Her case went before the Court of Arbitration for Sports, where she was absolved from any wrongdoing. But her title was never restored.

British skier Alain Baxter is another example. He won the bronze medal in the 2002 Olympics, but his title was taken away after tests revealed the presence of levmetamfetamine, a form of the stimulant methamphetamine, in his body.