WORLD
5 MIN READ
The battle for Mosul explained in pictures
The Iraqi army along with international support has regained many towns from Daesh since October 17. It is yet unknown how long the battle for Mosul will last.
The battle for Mosul explained in pictures
The battle to recapture the Daesh-controlled territory started in the early hours of October 17, when the Iraqi government, US military, local militias and Kurdish fighters launched operations to the south and east of Mosul. Mosul, Iraq, October 17. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 21, 2016

The battle for Mosul has been continuing for over a week. The northern Iraqi city is the second largest city in the country and where Daesh proclaimed the establishment of its state in 2014.

The Iraqi government, US military, local militias and Kurdish fighters have launched an operation to take back the city and oust the terror organisation.

At stake is a fight to end the group's two-year stranglehold over a large portion of Iraqi territory.

Recommended
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed