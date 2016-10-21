October 21, 2016
The battle for Mosul has been continuing for over a week. The northern Iraqi city is the second largest city in the country and where Daesh proclaimed the establishment of its state in 2014.
The Iraqi government, US military, local militias and Kurdish fighters have launched an operation to take back the city and oust the terror organisation.
At stake is a fight to end the group's two-year stranglehold over a large portion of Iraqi territory.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies