EU leaders agreed on Friday to look into all options against Syria and its allies, including Russia, should the atrocities in Aleppo continue, EU president Donald Tusk said.

After a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, Tusk said the EU "strongly condemns the attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies, notably Russia, on civilians in Aleppo" and called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities."

"The EU is considering all available options, should the current atrocities continue."

However, the leaders backed down from threatening sanctions against Syria and its allies, which had appeared in an earlier draft of the summit conclusions, at the demand of Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, EU sources told AFP.