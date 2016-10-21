Major Internet services including Twitter, Spotify and Amazon suffered service interruptions and outages on Friday as Dyn, a US Internet provider came under sustained cyber attack.

The cyber attack meant that millions of Internet users could not access the websites of major online companies such as Netflix and Reddit as the company responded to attack after attack.

"Our engineers are continuing to work on mitigating this issue," the company said on its website close to 1700 GMT.

The website Gizmodo said it had received reports of difficulty at sites for media outlets including CNN, The Guardian, Wired, HBO and People as well as the money transfer service PayPal.

Dyn, which is headquartered in New Hampshire, said the attack went after its domain name service, causing interruptions and slowdowns.