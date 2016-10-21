Daesh suicide attackers killed 16 people at an Iranian-run construction site in the Iraqi town of Dibis, north of Kirkuk on Friday as coalition troops advanced on the Daesh terrorist group's bastion Mosul, a senior Iraqi official said.

"Three suicide bombers attacked the power plant at around 6:00 am (0300 GMT), killing 12 Iraqi administrators and engineers and four Iranian technicians," Dibis mayor Abdullah Nureddin al-Salehi said.

Three bombers had infiltrated the power plant being built by an Iranian company near Dibis, a town around 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, the mayor said.

He said the attack led to clashes with security forces, who were able to kill one of the bombers before he detonated his vest. The other two blew themselves up once they were surrounded.

In addition, at least six policemen and 12 Daesh terrorists had been killed in fighting, mostly in southern neighbourhoods, a police officer told AFP.

"There are sporadic clashes between the security forces and Daesh," he added.