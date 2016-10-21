More than 70 people were killed and over 600 injured when a packed passenger train crashed in Cameroon on Friday, the president announced on Saturday, declaring a national day of mourning to commemorate the dead.

The packed Camrail train had been travelling from the capital Yaounde to the port city of Douala.

It derailed at around 11am local time (1000 GMT) near the station in the town of Eseka, 120 km west of the capital, causing carriages to overturn.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the Camrail train derailment in Eseka. Over 70 passengers died and 600 wounded in the accident," President Paul Biya, who is travelling abroad.

"I instructed the government to provide full assistance to the survivors, while investigations will be made to determine the cause of the derailment."

The death toll, put at 55 late on Friday, rose after some injured victims later died, Communications Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

Biya decreed that Monday would be a national day of mourning with flags flown at half-mast.

Witnesses, including a Reuters reporter travelling on the train, said rail workers had added additional carriages to accommodate extra passengers before its departure, though it is not clear if that decision contributed to the accident.

Camrail, a unit of French industrial group Bollore, said in a statement it was working with Cameroonian authorities to ensure care for the injured and support for victims' families.