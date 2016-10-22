Two Iraqi civilians have been killed and up to 1,000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to fumes from a sulphur plant set ablaze during fighting with Daesh in northern Iraq.

Local residents and the US military said Daesh deliberately set the sulphur plant ablaze as they strove to repel an offensive by Iraqi government forces to drive them from Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.

"We have had every type of person come in with breathing problems and burning eyes - children, adults, policemen, soldiers," said Qayyarra central hospital director Abdul Salam Jabbouri. Daesh set the sulphur on fire so nobody can come near them."

No deaths were reported at the hospital.

Most patients have been given oxygen and told to stay away from areas with high sulphur concentration, according to medical aide Saddam Ahmad, who was wearing a surgical mask.