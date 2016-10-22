WORLD
3 MIN READ
1,000 injured after Daesh torches sulphur factory near Mosul
Besides oil wells, Daesh also set a sulphur factory on fire, killing two civilians and forcing opposition forces to don protective masks.
1,000 injured after Daesh torches sulphur factory near Mosul
Members of the Iraqi forces wear a gas mask for protection as smoke billows in the background after Daesh torched Mishraq sulphur factory, about 30 kilometres south of Mosul, during an operation to retake the main hub city, October 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 22, 2016

Two Iraqi civilians have been killed and up to 1,000 people have been treated for breathing problems linked to fumes from a sulphur plant set ablaze during fighting with Daesh in northern Iraq.

Local residents and the US military said Daesh deliberately set the sulphur plant ablaze as they strove to repel an offensive by Iraqi government forces to drive them from Mosul, their last major stronghold in the country.

"We have had every type of person come in with breathing problems and burning eyes - children, adults, policemen, soldiers," said Qayyarra central hospital director Abdul Salam Jabbouri. Daesh set the sulphur on fire so nobody can come near them."

No deaths were reported at the hospital.

Most patients have been given oxygen and told to stay away from areas with high sulphur concentration, according to medical aide Saddam Ahmad, who was wearing a surgical mask.

Recommended

"We've had so many patients since yesterday that we're almost out of oxygen," Ahmad said.

Ali Ahmad Khalaf, 38, who lives in a nearby village, said he had moved his family to Qayyara to escape the fumes.

"The sulphur is very dangerous," Khalaf, wearing a surgical mask and a traditional dishdasha robe, said.

"Daesh just wants to kill us."

Standing nearby, Bassam Qazi overheard Khalaf and said, "I saw an old man who had choked and died from the smoke."

US officials said Daesh set the sulphur plant ablaze on Thursday during fighting around al-Mishraq, south of Mosul.

Operation Inherent Resolve, the official name of the US-led anti-Daesh coalition, said in a statement on Saturday it had provided more than 24,000 protective chemical masks to the Iraqi security forces and the allied Kurdish peshmerga fighters during training for the Mosul offensive.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed