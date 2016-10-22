US Defence Secretary Ashton Carter said on Friday that there is an agreement in principle to include Turkey in the operation to retake Iraqi city of Mosul from the Daesh terrorist organisation.

"Iraq understands that Turkey as a member of the counter-ISIL coalition will play a role in counter-ISIL operations in Iraq and secondly that Turkey – since it neighbours the region of Mosul – has an interest [in] the ultimate outcome in Mosul," Carter said, using an alternative acronym to refer to Daesh.

"I am confident that we can work things out and there are things that would be productive for Turkey to do and we just need to work through these practicalities."

Carter, during his one-day visit to Turkey, met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other top Turkish officials on Friday.