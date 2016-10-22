Syrian regime forces attacked the village of Qmenas with chemical weapons in March 2015, UN experts said in a report released on Friday.

But they were unable to determine who was responsible for two other chemical weapons attacks – against Binnish in Idlib Province in March 2015 and Kafr Zita in Hama Province in April 2014.

The report was presented on Friday to the UN Security Council.

The UN-led joint investigative mechanism (JIM) in late August reported that Syrian regime forces had carried out at least two chemical attacks in 2014 and 2015 and the Daesh terrorist organisation had used mustard gas as a weapon.

Of the nine total alleged chemical attacks it is considering in its ongoing probe, the JIM has now attributed three to the Syrian regime and one to Daesh.

In its fourth report investigators concluded that there is now "sufficient information" that the attack on Qmenas "was caused by a Syrian Arab Armed Forces helicopter dropping a device from a high altitude which hit the ground and released the toxic substance that affected the population."