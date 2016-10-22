Heavy clashes erupted between regime and rebel forces in Syria's divided city of Aleppo late Saturday after a unilateral ceasefire announced by regime ally Russia had expired.

Moscow had extended the unilateral "humanitarian pause" into a third day until 1600 GMT Saturday, but announced no further renewal of the truce despite a UN request for longer to evacuate wounded civilians.

"Members of popular civil committees from regime districts entered the eastern neighbourhoods to try to evacuate the injured but failed," Syrian Observatory for Human Rights head Rami Abdel Rahman said earlier Saturday.

The regime army opened eight corridors for evacuations, but just a handful of people crossed through a single passage, with the others remaining deserted.

More than 2,000 civilians have been wounded since the regime launched its offensive to drive the rebels out of the eastern districts they have held since 2012.

Nearly 500 people have been killed.

The United Nations had hoped to use the ceasefire to evacuate seriously wounded people, and possibly deliver aid.