Some 174 fugitives escaped from a northern Haitian prison after killing a security guard, officials said on Saturday.

​They added that local authorities have launched a manhunt in the coastal town of Arcahaie, located north of capital Port-au-Prince, with support from UN peacekeepers.

Haiti's minister of justice, Camille Edouard Junior, said one prisoner died after falling off a wall and hitting his head during the escape from Arcahaie prison.

"One guard was killed during the incident," Edouard Junior told Reuters.