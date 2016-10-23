Three explosions took place in a Japanese park on Sunday, killing one person and injuring at least three, state broadcaster NHK has reported.

The blasts occurred at a park in Utsunomiya, some 100 kilometres (60 miles) north of Tokyo, shortly after 11:30am (02:30 GMT), a fire department spokesman said. The cause of the blasts is currently unknown.

"One person was found dead," the fire department spokesman told AFP, without elaborating further.

"The gender and ages of the three injured are not known yet," another local fire department official said, adding one blast hit a car parking lot for the park.