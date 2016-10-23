Spain's Socialists voted on Sunday to allow the conservative Popular Party (PP) to take power, likely ending a lengthy political deadlock and avoiding a third election.

The decision paves the way for acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy -- whose party won two elections in December 2015 and June this year but without an absolute majority -- to form a government by November.

But while this eases uncertainty in a country that has been without a fully-functioning executive for ten months, Rajoy's government will be extremely weak, backed by just 137 lawmakers in a 350-strong parliament and with strong opposition led by the Socialists and far-left Unidos Podemos.

Both the Socialists and Unidos Podemos had categorically refused to back Rajoy, fed up with corruption scandals and rising inequalities that marked his first four-year term, paralysing his attempts to form a government.

But as the prospect of a third election grew nearer, bitter divisions emerged within the Socialists and on Sunday the party announced its policy-setting federal committee had voted 139 to 96 in favour of allowing Rajoy to rule.