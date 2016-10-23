Mohammad abu Hajjar raps like the iconic Tupac Shakur – but in Arabic.

A slight man with searing, intense eyes, Hajjar's lyrics draw upon the war in Syria. The 30-year-old fled the country in 2012 and settled in Berlin.

In exile, he has found a new way to express his anger, driven by a sense of loss.

With anger in his voice he told us, "Syrians have had enough of the suffering. We can't take it anymore."

As he explained the meaning of his lyrics, he seemed like he was trying to come to terms with the unending conflict in his homeland.

"Hundreds of thousands have been killed and millions have been displaced, and no one cares."

​Hajjar's lyrics are often fused with very traditional sounds – one reason why his voice seem to resonate.

In some of his compositions the Oud, a traditional guitar found in Middle East, and a percussion instrument called the Duf blend with the rhythm of the violin to provide a unique backdrop for his words.

Syrians, Hajjar said, were "not only betrayed by Assad, but also by the resistance," which is a big reason, according to him, why the world has lost focus on the humanitarian crisis in their country.

"The war was all about human suffering, but the focus was hijacked by rebel factionalism and regime atrocities."

Despite the pain, Hajjar takes comfort in how Syrians have responded to the violence thrust on them:

"Look at Aleppo. The resistance has responded to regime barrel bombs and Russian air strikes in an exemplary manner. Take the the White Helmets for example."

Syria's White Helmets are civilian first responders, mainly in rebel held areas, who have taken up the duty of rescuing people after pro-regime air attacks.

Some of the first responders have been killed in so called double-tap attacks, where an attacked site is targeted twice.