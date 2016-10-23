Kurdish peshmerga fighters said they had taken the town of Bashiqa near Mosul from Daesh on Sunday as coalition forces pressed their offensive against the militia's last stronghold in Iraq.

Peshmerga forces also captured a key road linking the northern Iraqi town of Bashiqa to the Daesh-held Mosul city.

"Our forces are now besieging the town from all sides after seizing control of the main road between Bashiqa and Mosul," Peshmerga officer Shirzad Zajuli told Anadolu Agency.

"The Kurdish forces are now 7 kilometres away from Mosul districts," he said.

The offensive to take Mosul, launched last week by Iraqi and Kurdish forces backed by a US-led coalition, is expected to become the biggest battle in the country since the US-led invasion in 2003.

Daesh captured Mosul, Iraq's second largest city, in mid-2014 before overrunning large swathes of territory in the country's northern and western regions.