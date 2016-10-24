Turkish forces in Iraq have fired artillery on Daesh positions near the Bashiqa camp just outside of Mosul as international efforts to liberate the city intensify.

At least 17 Daesh terrorists were killed in the operation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim announced that Turkey had leant artillery units to support Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces battle Daesh on the Mosul front.

"The Peshmerga have mobilised to cleanse the Bashiqa region from Daesh. They asked for help from our troops at the Bashiqa camp and we are supporting them with artillery, tanks and Firtina howitzers," Yildirim told CNN Turk.

Four Turkish F-16 fighter jets are also said to involved in the operation to retake Mosul, despite the Iraqi government's objections to Turkish participation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al Abadi on Saturday rejected Turkey playing a role in the operations. Abadi previously warned that Turkish involvement could lead to a "regional war" for control of the oil-rich city.

But Turkey insists that it initially deployed troops last year to assist and train local Kurdish and Sunni Arab forces at the Bashiqa camp on the invitation of the Iraqi government.

While the central Iraqi government in Baghdad now opposes the Turkish presence, the Erbil-based autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) still welcomes Turkey's help.

Peshmerga forces advance