Around 80 human rights and aid organisations urged the United Nations member states on Monday in an appeal to drop Russia from the Human Rights Council over its military campaign in war-torn Syria.

The appeal was launched ahead of elections to fill 14 seats at the 47-nation council. Russia, Hungary and Croatia will be running for two seats representing the Eastern European group at the council.

The signatories - which include Human Rights Watch, CARE International and Refugees International - called on UN members to question whether Russia's role in Syria renders it fit to serve on the body's human rights institution.

"Russia's actions in Syria stand in clear contrast to its rhetorical commitment to human rights," the signatories said.

Russia's intervention in Syria has helped the regime gain the upper hand against opposition forces on many frontlines in the war, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people in more than five years of fighting.

The international community has often criticised the two for deliberately and systematically attacking civilians, using internationally banned cluster munitions and routinely targeting medical facilities.

Russia has a permanent member status in the UN Security Council (UNSC) which enables it to veto any resolution regardless of the level of international support for the draft.