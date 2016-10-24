France began clearing the "Jungle" camp in Calais on Monday as many refugees who have camped for months or years gave up on their dreams of reaching Britain.

As the government says, the camp which was home to 6,500 migrants, is closing on humanitarian grounds. The refugees will be relocated to 450 centres across France.

Following outbreaks of unrest overnight, the refugees chose instead with calm resignation to be relocated in France while their asylum requests are considered.

By the evening, 2,318 camp residents had been rehoused at reception centres across the country, Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said.

Of these, "1,918 adults left Calais on board 45 buses to go to 80 reception and orientation centres situated in 11 regions of France," Cazeneuve further said.

Four hundred minors have also been "taken to provisional reception centres" within the camp ahead of their transfer elsewhere, he added.

French officials celebrated the peaceful start to the attempt to dismantle the camp, which has become a symbol of Europe's failure to respond to the migration crisis as member states squabble over who should take in those fleeing war and poverty.

The refugees from countries such as Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea had wanted to reach Britain or join relatives already there and most had planned to seek work.

Some refugees said they were reluctant to leave. "My brother is in London. I want to go and live with him," said Khaled Oryakhil, in his 20s, from Kabul. However, he added: "I don't have any choice. I will go on the bus if they force us.

An important issue however is the the fate of 1,300 unaccompanied child refugees.