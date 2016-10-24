The World Medical Association (WMA), the top medical-ethics body installed Ketan Desai, an Indian doctor facing corruption charges as its president, despite controversy surrounding his appointment while legal cases are pending.

After he was first selected in 2009 as a future president of the WMA, Desai faced conspiracy and corruption allegations.

Desai has denied any wrongdoing in connection with the pending cases.

"I don't think there's anything we want to add to what we have already said," Nigel Duncan, spokesman for WMA said.

In one case filed in New Delhi in 2010, Desai faces charges of corruption and criminal conspiracy for allegedly being involved in a conspiracy to obtain a bribe of $450,000 at the time from a medical college.

In return, investigators allege Desai helped the school get permission from the Medical Council to add more students.

Desai was arrested in the Delhi case and jailed in 2010 pending a possible trial.