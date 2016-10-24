Israel's next war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be the last because Israel "will completely destroy them," Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Monday

Gaza and Israel have fought three wars since 2008. At least 2,300 Palestinians and 70 Israelis were killed during Israel's last major offensive in 2014.

Speaking in an interview with Palestinian newspaper Al-Quds, Lieberman said Israel has "no intention of starting a new war" with its neighbours but warned that "if they impose the next war on Israel, it will be their last."

"I would like to emphasise again: It will be their last confrontation because we will completely destroy them."

Al-Quds newspaper drew criticism by Palestinians who say its interview with Lieberman amounted to sanctioning "normalisation" with an occupying power.

The Palestinian Information Ministry also issued a statement criticising the paper for giving a stage to Lieberman "to mix things and pass through his terminology."