At least 61 people were killed and more than 100 others wounded when militants launched an attack on a police academy in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, late Monday, according to local hospital officials.

The siege on Balochistan Police College, that usually houses about 700 cadets and is located 20 kilometres to the south of the city, started around 11:30 pm (1830 GMT). This was not the first assault on the police college, which was attacked in 2006 and 2008.

"Militants came directly into our barrack. They just barged in and started firing point blank. We started screaming and running around in the barrack," one cadet who survived told local media. More than 200 police trainees were stationed at the facility when the attack occurred, officials said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but several have come forward since.

Daesh claimed responsibility on its Amaq news agency. According to local news website The Express Tribune, an unknown faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also came forward via email to local media, but the TTP spokesperson denied knowledge.

Earlier, one of the top military commanders in Balochistan, General Sher Afgun, told the media calls intercepted between the attackers and their handlers suggested they were from the militant group, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ).

The military earlier said in a statement that soldiers and paramilitary forces had arrived at the site, placing the number of militants at "five or six".

The attack appeared well coordinated, with senior law enforcement agencies saying that assailants had fired at the police training centre from five different points, another security official in the area said.

Later, the attackers entered the centre's hostel where around 200 to 250 police recruits were resting and sleeping, the security officials said.

Some cadets were taken hostage during the attack, which lasted five hours. Most of the dead were police cadets.

Additional contingents of police and paramilitary troops arrived at the training centre, situated in the sensitive Sariab Road area to carry out an operation, after three militants entered the premises.

"Forty-eight bodies have been brought to the hospital," Wasim Beg, a senior doctor at Quetta's Civil Hospital, said early Tuesday morning. Another rescue official put the death toll at 44 and further said that more than 100 others were wounded in the attack.

Provincial Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti tweeted that 44 people were killed and 118 others were wounded in the attack.

Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) Major General Sher Afgun earlier told reporters that 20 people were killed and 65 others wounded in the attack. Afgun said that all three attackers were on a suicide mission and had been receiving instructions from Afghanistan.

The high-ranking military official further said that two militants had detonated their explosive vests, causing casualties while the third attacker was killed by security forces before he could blow himself up.

Local news channels have reported a higher death toll.