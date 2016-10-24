WORLD
3 MIN READ
Five dead as French mission aircraft crashes in Malta
The French defence ministry said three of its employees were killed in the plane that was on a surveillance mission.
Five dead as French mission aircraft crashes in Malta
A twin-prop Fairchild Metroliner crashed in Malta at about 7:20 a.m. (0520 GMT), sending smoke billowing into the sky and closing Malta International Airport for several hours. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2016

Five people were killed after a light aircraft on a French surveillance mission crashed at Malta's international airport on Monday.

The French defence ministry said that the plane three of those who died were its employees. The other two worked for the company which operated the plane, it said.

"The flight was part of a French customs surveillance operation which has been taking place for the past five months, with the aim of tracing routes of illicit trafficking of all sorts, including human and drug trafficking amongst others," the Maltese government said. Airport officials said the plane had been heading for Misrata in Libya.

A government statement said evidence shows that there was no explosion prior to impact. The remains of all five victims have been recovered and an investigation has begun, it added.

But the French government has not ruled out sabotage as a factor.

Recommended

Airport sources initially said the plane was believed to be carrying officials from European Union border agency Frontex, but the organisation later said none of its staff were involved.

Located just 350 kilometres north of the Libyan capital Tripoli, Malta is on the frontline of Europe's efforts to contain the wave of migrants and refugees trying to reach Italy from Libya in boats operated by people smugglers.

The island is also strategically located for Western powers seeking to monitor developments in Libya, where a fledgling national unity government is struggling to impose its authority and militants loyal to the Daesh terrorist group have established a foothold.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed