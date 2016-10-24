WORLD
2 MIN READ
Powerful blast in China leaves seven dead and scores injured
The explosion in the town of Xinmin in Shaanxi province destroyed or damaged dozens of nearby buildings, including a hospital.
Powerful blast in China leaves seven dead and scores injured
The cause of the blast is as yet unknown. Media reports said it may have been caused by explosives illegally stored in the building. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 24, 2016

A powerful explosion ripped through a building in northwestern China on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring 94 others.

The blast in the town of Xinmin, in Shaanxi province, destroyed or damaged dozens of nearby buildings including a hospital, state news agency Xinhua said.

The cause of the blast is as yet unknown, but media reports said that it may have been caused by explosives illegally stored in the building.

China has a bad safety record, with previous blasts blamed on poorly stored chemicals or industrial explosives. These materials are easy to get hold of due to their use in China's booming coal mining sector.

Recommended

At least 165 people were killed last year in a series of powerful explosions at a chemicals warehouse in the northern city of Tianjin.

There have also been cases of people deliberately setting off blasts to settle local grievances such as land disputes.

After the explosion, dozens of firefighters were sent to the scene as rescuers searched for survivors trapped in the rubble, Xinhua said.

Pictures showed widespread damage, with windows blown out of buildings, dense grey smoke engulfing the streets and bloodied people, some lying on the ground.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu