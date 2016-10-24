A powerful explosion ripped through a building in northwestern China on Monday, killing at least seven people and injuring 94 others.

The blast in the town of Xinmin, in Shaanxi province, destroyed or damaged dozens of nearby buildings including a hospital, state news agency Xinhua said.

The cause of the blast is as yet unknown, but media reports said that it may have been caused by explosives illegally stored in the building.

China has a bad safety record, with previous blasts blamed on poorly stored chemicals or industrial explosives. These materials are easy to get hold of due to their use in China's booming coal mining sector.