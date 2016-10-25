German police raided an accommodation facility for refugees and 12 apartments across five federal states on Tuesday in a probe against 14 Chechen asylum seekers suspected of financing terrorism.

The raids were part of a running investigation into a 28-year-old Russian suspect from Chechnya who is suspected of preparing an act of violence in Germany. The suspect was believed to have been planning to leave Germany to join Daesh.

"The accused are a total of 14 people, eleven men and three women aged between 21 and 31. All the accused are Russian citizens of Chechen origin," said Tina Buechner, a spokesperson for the criminal investigations office.

No arrests were made in the raids.