South Africa's main opposition party has begun legal proceedings in its constitutional court, challenging the state's decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Pretoria last week announced its departure from the ICC, saying that membership conflicted with its diplomatic immunity laws.

"The notice of withdrawal is in breach [...] of the Constitution, as it was delivered without first securing a resolution of Parliament authorising South Africa's withdrawal," the Democratic Alliance party (DA) said in a statement setting out its legal argument on Monday.