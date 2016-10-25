Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said he did not start a fight with Washington. However, the president commented that a military agreement could cease to exist between the two countries should he remain in power.

Duterte made these remarks ahead of his first presidential visit to Japan on Tuesday. Japan has been worried about the souring relationship between Manila and Washington ever since Duterte visited Beijing last week. The trip was seen as a move away from strong ties with US and Japan.

"I look forward to the time when I no longer see any military troops or soldier in my country except the Filipino soldiers," Duterte said prior to his departure to Japan, referring to the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between Philippines and US.

However, on Monday, the divisive leader told Japanese media in Manila that alliances between Manila and Washington are still alive.