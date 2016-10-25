Hopes for a controversial transatlantic free trade pact between Canada and the European Union have been all but dashed after Belgium failed to endorse the deal on Monday.

The blocking of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) due to the objections of Belgium's French-speaking Wallonia region over concerns it will allow foreign companies to challenge state interference could throw other EU economic deals into disarray.

Already reeling from the impact of the UK's vote to leave the bloc, as well as a growing wave of euroscepticism stemming from economic problems and the worst refugee crisis to hit the continent since World War II, maintaining the trust of international partners has never been so important for the EU.

But CETA's failure risks undermining that trust, with experts now foreseeing potential obstacles in similar deals with the United States and Japan. The deal needs the approval of all 28 EU members to pass.

Ulrich Grillo, the president of the Federation of German Industries, told Reuters the blockade of the deal implied "dark days for European trade policy."

Geert Bourgeois, the leader of Belgium's Dutch-speaking Flanders region, described the collapse as "bad for Wallonia, for Flanders, for Belgium, for Europe, for the whole world."

Deal not dead