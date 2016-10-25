WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nurse charged with killing eight in Canadian old-age homes
Canadian nurse is accused of killing five women and three men, aged from 75 to 96 years, at two long-term care facilities in Ontario province between 2007 and 2014.
Nurse charged with killing eight in Canadian old-age homes
Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, a nurse accused in the murder of 8 elderly patients in Southern Ontario leaves the courthouse in Woodstock, Ontario,Canada October 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
October 25, 2016

A Canadian nurse was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murdering eight elderly residents under her care at retirement homes in Canada's Ontario province, police said.

The alleged killings occurred between 2007 and 2014 at two private facilities — Caressant Care in Woodstock and Meadow Park in London — where the accused, Elizabeth Wettlaufer, worked.

The 49-year-old faces eight counts of first-degree murder. Wettlaufer appeared in court in the morning and has remained in custody since then.

The male and female victims aged 75 to 96 "were administered a drug," Ontario Provincial Police detective superintendent Dave Truax told a televised press conference.

"We're not in a position at this time to comment further on the specifics of the drug as it forms part of the evidence that is now before the courts," he said.

"All I can offer there is there are obviously a number of drugs that are stored and available in long-term care facilities."

Woodstock Police Chief William Renton said officers began probing the deaths in September after receiving a tip that "a nurse had involvement in the murder of eight elderly patients while she worked at several long-term care facilities in Woodstock and London."

The motive behind the killings is still unknown.

Recommended

Records from the College of Nurses show Wettlaufer registered as a nurse in 1995 but resigned on September 30, one day after police launched their investigation.

Police said they are not expecting to exhume any of the victims' bodies as part of the probe.

The daughter of one of the victims told local media her mother suffered from Alzheimer's and was in a coma shortly before her death.

Others expressed shock at the news.

A statement from Caressant Care said it is cooperating with police and "deeply regrets the additional grief and stress this (case) is imposing on the families involved."

The criminal case is the largest in Ontario since 2006, when five men were charged with murdering eight biker gang members. They were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu