Iraqi and peshmerga forces faced resistance from Daesh on Monday, as they gained more ground in the terrorist group'slast stronghold in the Iraqi city of Mosul. The militants hit back with shelling, sniper fire, suicide car bombs and booby traps.

Iraq's second biggest city was overrun by Daesh in 2014 and the offensive to take it back is being carried out by the Iraqi government, Kurdish peshmerga forces, and an international coalition against Daesh.

"One week into Mosul operation, all objectives met thus far, and more coalition air strikes than any other 7-day period of war against ISIL," the US envoy to the international coalition's against Daesh, Brett McGurk said on social media, referring to Daesh.

The operation to reclaim Mosul may take months and is expected to be the biggest battle in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003.

Coalition forces said it had conducted an unprecedented number of strikes on Daesh targets since the offensive began eight days ago.

"There were 32 strikes with 1,776 munitions delivered," against Daesh target between October 17 and October 23, US military spokesman, Colonel John Dorrian told AFP.

Iraqi forces made gains on Mosul's southern front, taking village after village as they work their way up theTigris Valley. On the northern front, peshmerga forces were closing in on the Daesh-held town of Bashiqa.