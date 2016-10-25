Somalia's Al-Shabab group has been blamed for killing 12 people in a Kenyan border town, as well as gunning down an intelligence officer and attacking a military base with a suicide truck bomb in Somalia in a series of strikes on Tuesday.

Kenya deployed its army into Somalia in 2011 to hinder Al-Qaeda linked Al-Shabab's bid to overthrow Somalia's Western-backed government and drive out African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) peacekeepers. Since then, the country has been the scene of numerous assaults by the militant group.

Eleven men and one woman were killed in the 3:30 am (0030 GMT) blast at the Bishar Guesthouse, northeastern Kenya, in the attack in which the militant group said non-Muslims were targeted.

"This attack is part of a series of attacks in which the Mujahideen are hunting down infidels," Al-Shabab's spokesman for military operation, Abdiasis Abu Musab said.